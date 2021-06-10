Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to move into Season Four on June 17

The date for when we will be getting Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four has been officially announced and will be arriving on June 17.

The new season will be bringing a bunch of new maps to Black Ops Cold War, including Collateral and Hijacked, as well as taking Warzone into orbit (not quite literally, satellites will be crashing into Verdansk).

Zombies fans won't be left in the dust either, as Treyarch is bringing zombie dragons, flaming trains, and a few other goodies to face down with or use to your advantage.

The new season will be coming next week, and we were also told that more information regarding Sledgehammer's Call of Duty will be coming "later".