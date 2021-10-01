Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Six is coming on October 7

HQ

Treyarch has revealed the launch date and the roadmap for the sixth season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Known as The Final Showdown, the season will be arriving on October 7, bringing new maps, weapons, and even a seasonal event for Halloween.

In terms of Black Ops Cold War, we can look forward to three new maps, Deprogram, Amerika, and Gluboko. There will also be some new Zombies content to look forward to, in the new map Forsaken, which will see the return of a former perk that has seemingly been rebranded as PHD Slider, as well as a new wonder weapon, the Chrysalax.

Looking at Warzone, fans can look forward to a few updates to the Stadium, Downtown, WWII Bunkers, and Gulag.

Then on top of all of this, both BOPS Cold War and Warzone players can check out a few new Operators, including the return of Black Ops icon Alex Mason, as well as some new weapons, such as the .410 Ironhide, the Battle Axe, and the GRAV.

And if all of this isn't enough, there will be a new seasonal event starting in both games from October 19 to celebrate Halloween. Known as The Haunting, the roadmap promises "new limited time modes, rewards, and more".

Check out the roadmap below.