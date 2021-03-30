Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War / Warzone season two reloaded is now live

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a few weeks since the second season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone released, but Treyarch isn't wasting anytime in ensuring the community has a wealth of exciting content to explore, as Season Two Reloaded has now gone live, and it's bringing a whole list of new maps, operators, and even a new Outbreak region.

A detailed graphic showing off all the new content for the reloaded season can be seen below, and states that "the threat rises" in Verdansk (the Warzone map), that three new maps are on the way for multiplayer, and that the latest weapon to join the game will be the ZRG 20MM - although this is planned for "in-season."

To build on the new season, a whole list of balance changes and tweaks have also been detailed, including buffs to the FFAR, the addition of suspensions to League Play for players who quit, and it even revealed the featured playlists coming up soon. Considering the patch notes themselves are incredibly long, be sure to head over to the link above to check out everything seeing changes, tweaks, and fixes.