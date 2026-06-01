Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops 2 ratings spark remaster hopes

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After giving us a fresh take on Modern Warfare, it seems that Call of Duty could be revisiting another major label within its franchise, as rumours have sparked of the first two Black Ops games getting some new attention. Call of Duty: Black Ops first released back in 2010, with a sequel arriving in 2012. Now, well over a decade later, it seems it could be time for a remaster.

The speculation has been sparked by both Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 receiving ratings by the South Korean ratings board GRAC. The ratings themselves don't actually give us too much information, outside of plot synopses and the fact that they're intended for mature audiences. However, the ratings appearing now has caused interest from fans, as it seems a bit out of nowhere.

As far as we can tell, the theories are split into two camps. One believes the games are getting remasters, which are likely set to just cover the iconic campaigns and zombies modes so there's not a clash with any main release multiplayer. The other thinks we could just be getting some fresh Nintendo ports for old Call of Duty games, and that the first two Black Ops titles are going to kick things off in that regard.