Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's first season launches on December 4, here's what to expect
The roadmap for the coming season has been released and there's plenty in store for Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and even Campaign fans.
To say that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the biggest Black Ops to date was perhaps a bit steep at launch, as the game definitely paled in comparison to Black Ops 6 for one, on a pure content basis. Still, this will likely be changing somewhat soon, as in a week, the first season for the game will arrive and it will introduce all manner of new items for Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and even the Campaign.
While you can see the full roadmap and the launch trailer for Season 1 below, we've prepared a quick summary of what to expect also.
Multiplayer
- New maps: Fate, Utopia, Odysseus, and Standoff at season launch and Sleighjacked, Meltdown, Yakei, Fringe, and TBA in-season.
- Modes: Prop Hunt, One in the Chamber, and Sharpshooter at launch and Sticks and Stones, Gun Game, Holiday Havoc, Snowfight, Takeover, and TBA in-season
- Scorestreak: Deadeye Drone
Zombies
- Map: Astra Malorum
- Survival Maps: Exit 115 and Zarya Cosmodrome
- Modes: Directed Ashes of the Damned at launch and Jingle Hells, Lost Keeper's Challenge, and TBA in-season
- New Enemy: O.S.C.A.R.
- New Wonder Weapon: LGM 1
- New Ammo Mods: Light Mend and Shatter Blast
- New Field Upgrades: Frost Blast, Tesla Storm, and Mister Peeks
- New Perk: Mule Kick
- New Gobblegums: Elemental Exposure and Slaylist
Warzone
- New map: Haven's Hollow
- New POIs in Verdansk
- Modes: Battle Royale + Casual, Resurgence + Casual, and Weekend LTMs at launch and Holiday Rush, High Octane, and TBA in-season.
- Changes to Loadout
- New Equipment: Needle Drone, Pinpoint Grenade, Phantom Signal, and Echo Unit
- Perk updates
- New Grapple Hook movement tool
Campaign (Endgame)
- Four new World Events
- Eight new exotic skills
- Phantom skill track in-season
Across all of Black Ops 7 and Warzone
- New weapons: Maddon RF8, Ballistic Knife, and KOGOT-7 at launch and SOKOL 545, Sturmwolf 45, NX Ravager, and Hawker HX in-season.
- New attachments: Akita Scorchlink Akimbo, MPC-25 Contrabloom, M8A1 Autostrike-X8 Conversion, CODA 9 Adaptive Discharge, AK-27 Battle-Scar Conversion, and Redwell Shade-X Suppressor.
- New Operators: Dorne and Scorn
- New Events: Rally Point, Naughty & Nice Codmas, Astra Malorum Leaderboard Event, plus three TBA events.
Season 1 debuts on December 4, so be sure to return to Black Ops 7 to see what it is bringing to the table.
