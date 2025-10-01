Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will require two anti-cheat solutions to boot on PC

HQ

There's no denying that Call of Duty has for a long while suffered from cheaters, especially on PC, where it's easier to implement technology and software to overcome the anticheat systems in place. Over the years, Activision has been working to fight this wave of cheaters by implementing systems like Ricochet, which is its big anti-cheat software that has over the years notched up likely millions of kills on cheaters around the world. But there are still countless more arriving every day.

For the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Ricochet will be enhanced once more, with the game requiring two more anti-cheat systems for users on PC to be able to play. Both TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) and SecureBoot will be necessary to use if you intend to run and gun in the shooter in around six weeks.

In a Call of Duty Blog post, Activision explains: "These protections make it harder for bad actors to load cheats before our gameplay begins. These new features, alongside our upcoming updates, raise the bar for security in PC gaming and give #TeamRICOCHET a stronger foundation to build on when Black Ops 7 officially launches."

It goes on further to address why these systems are being required, adding: "This layered defense system blocks cheats at multiple levels and provides our most sophisticated protection yet. The cheating landscape is always evolving — and so are our defenses. If your system is not compliant, you won't be able to play the Black Ops 7 Beta or Black Ops 7 at launch on PC."

Talking about the beta, the first weekend kicks off this coming weekend, and for a taste of what it will feature, you can see a trailer below.