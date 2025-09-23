Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to launch with 18 maps, 30 weapons, and "Next-Level Omnimovement"

HQ

Due to the immense success of the Battlefield 6 betas, a lot of the FPS focus in 2025 has been directed at EA's returning title, and not, like usual, on Activision's annual shooter series. But there is a new Call of Duty coming, and on November 14, Black Ops 7 will make its arrival.

This week, plenty of information about the game is being shared, with more news on Zombies coming up soon. For the time being, the focus is directed on multiplayer, which will be debuting with a decent amount of content, namely 18 maps, over 30 weapons, weapon build sharing and weapon prestiges, over 20 scorestreaks, and also what is being regarded as "Next-Level Omnimovement".

Yep, while some fans are frustrated that Battlefield 6 is getting slower thanks to its recent movement changes, the CoD community should expect things to speed up quite considerably, as this evolution of Omnimovement will offer wall jumps, faster sprinting, and an enhancement to the body shield mechanic.

As per the full list of maps at day one, they are:



Scar



Homestead



Blackheart



Den



Colossus



Toshin



Flagship



Mission: Tide



Retrieval



Paranoia



The Forge



Exposure



Mission: Edge



Cortex



Imprint



Raid



Express



Hijacked



You can see a good example of the multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the trailer below, and read tons more in the enormous Call of Duty Blog, and you'll soon be able to experience it for yourself, as there will be a couple of betas happening in early October, first for pre-orderers between October 2-5 and then for all players between October 5-8.