Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 takes us down the Highway to Hell in first taste of Zombies gameplay

HQ

In around six weeks, the next chapter in the Call of Duty franchise and the seventh instalment into the Black Ops series will make its arrival. On November 14, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and following being able to hone in on the Multiplayer earlier this week, now we can do the same with the Zombies mode.

The main thing to note is that the big launch map will be Ashes of the Damned, and that this will combine returning fan-favourite characters with the cast from Black Ops 6. It will seemingly be more of an open map design, as there will be a Wonder Vehicle available to drive known as Ol' Tessie, which when combined with the new Wonder Weapon known as the Necrofluid Gauntlet, should enable players to effectively chew through the hordes of the damned, including the new enemy types like the quadriped and nimble Ravagers and the frightening zombie bear known as Zursa. Granted, there will also be several traps littered around the map to aid in cutting the undead into teeny tiny pieces.

Otherwise, the game will also support a collection of Zombies modes at launch including the long-awaited return of the top-down Dead Ops Arcade and the reprisal of the Directed mode a few weeks after launch too to enable fans to more easily overcome the tough Easter egg at the centre of the Ashes of the Damned map.

There will be familiar power-ups, essence and salvage returns too, 12 Perk-A-Colas will be available at launch including the new Wisp Tea, plus six Field Upgrades and six Ammo Mods, and Augments will see a slight change to how they function in a game.

There is frankly too much more to go into detail about, so for more on the upcoming Zombies mode, be sure to check out the gameplay trailer below and read the full and very comprehensive Call of Duty Blog here too.