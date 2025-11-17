Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Single-player)

HQ

Ten years have passed since the events of Black Ops II, and when we first get to know the new members of the Spectre One special forces unit, they are sent to investigate the shady dealings of the global tech company The Guild. A deepfake version of a suddenly alive, scarred version of super-terrorist and wanted mass murderer Raul Menendez has caused all kinds of trouble, and before Spectre One team leader David Mason (Milo Ventimiglia) knows it, The Guild boss Emma Kagan has poisoned the entire group with a new kind of gas that causes Mason, Mike Harper (Michael Rooker), Samuels, and Leilani to hallucinate as if they had eaten magic mushrooms.

So this is Call of Duty, where mutant alien giant spiders spit light green goo at me called 'Fear'. Take that.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was developed by Treyarch, just like last year's predecessor, thanks to the Activision-owned team growing from around 450 developers to just under 700 over the past two years. The team was simply split in half just over two years ago and has since been working in parallel on two Black Ops titles. This was done primarily to give Infinity Ward more time with the new graphics engine and next year's rumoured Modern Warfare. The single-player portion (which is what is being rated here; the multiplayer component will be reviewed separately) is more wildly crazy in its appearance and layout than we have ever seen in Call of Duty, and even though it starts off quite promisingly with a tight first level and relatively nice cutscenes, it's at the first gas inhalation that it goes beyond what I'm prepared to accept and a good deal beyond what Call of Duty as a game series should be.

As the poison gas rises to Mason's brain, we are forced to play through several levels in the form of his nightmares, and every second of this is pure, concentrated garbage.

Treyarch has eaten the same magic mushrooms as its stereotypically simple-minded main characters during the development of Black Ops 7, which oscillates between unleashing Mason & Co on the battle royale map Avalon in what can best be described as DMZ Lite, and alternating with feverish dream levels inside Mason's nightmares, inside pitch-black Doom catacombs, or on floating islands in the sky connected by neon-red stalks from giant carnivorous plants. It gets very strange very quickly, and I hardly need to point out to anyone who has played any of the previous games how badly this fits with what Call of Duty is, and has been. The missions where Mason & Co travel through the air on a mysterious ghost ship and shoot hissing, neon-green giant flies, or where they jump between floating islands in the sky, shoot lava zombies and extinguish carnivorous flowers, may be some of the worst missions I've played in my entire life.

The only mission that is any good is the first one, and it's super short.

It doesn't get any better when Treyarch stretches out the playing time with DMZ missions in Avalon, throwing the player between tonal opposites and swapping hissing alien flies and lava zombies for one and the same cloned DMZ bots (thousands of them) that are dumber than rocks and barely notice when I blow their mates away with rocket launchers, and yet who despite this, always hits Mason's head from 400 metres away, no matter where I stand or how I move. It's incredibly obvious that Treyarch has nothing more to offer after all its countless Black Ops games. They have nothing more to say that isn't pure nonsense, and they have no sensible ideas left either, except for pure, crazy nonsense that I assume is at least partly designed to troll the fans.

Instead of rolling out more DMZ and the new battle royale map Avalon in Warzone today, Raven chose to make it part of the single-player experience, which for the most part is just a significantly worse version of DMZ, without PvP.

Just one example is that the single-player mode, the story campaign itself, requires a constant online connection regardless of whether you're playing alone or with three friends. Once you're in Avalon, you can't pause the game because it's "online," and if you leave the controller on the sofa for more than a couple of minutes, you'll be kicked out to the lobby due to inactivity and forced to start over, playing the entire chapter from the beginning regardless of where you were. Furthermore, if you play Black Ops 7 on your own and not with three friends, neither Mike, Eric, nor Lailani will accompany you on your journey. There are no computer-controlled sidekicks here, even though they all appear in every cutscene and constantly talk to Mason as if they were right behind him, guns at the ready.

"Loooook at the face of inteeeelligence."

It's now clear why Activision, and primarily Raven Software, stopped developing the promising DMZ part of Warzone and then removed the game mode. This is because they have now based both the single-player mode in Modern Warfare III and this game on reused DMZ elements with bot enemies that are dumber than a box of rocks, and firefights that never amount to anything more than being horribly monotonous and flat. You are often besieged by up to seven identical enemies at the same time, all seven of whom hit every shot they fire, and the only way for you to survive is to sprint away from the firefight, crouch behind a box, and pull down protective plates in your vest, then run back and continue ploughing through hordes of dumb enemies. They never help each other, they never hide in an intelligent way, and they never follow you as a player when you sprint away, but remain in the same place and wait for you to return. How the world's largest action series, with over 3,000 dedicated developers and an annual budget of hundreds of millions of dollars, reached here - rolled out in this state - is nothing short of shameful and downright sad.

The enemy soldiers are bots from the DMZ, and they are so stupid and hopelessly boring to fight against that it often feels like a parody.

That said, virtually all of the weapons in Black Ops 7 feel good. I miss some of my favourites from Modern Warfare but the feel of all the gunplay is good and I like the balance between fire rate and running speed, which I can't say about Battlefield 6. What I don't like, however, is how much heavy-calibre fire from close range the dumb enemies can withstand throughout the story in this game. It's not uncommon to have to empty an entire magazine of 5.56 rounds into an onrushing, intelligence-free bot soldier, which always means getting shot in the head 1,200 times while reloading. Bullet sponges take on a whole new meaning in this game and are surely the reason why Treyarch has placed health meters above the enemy soldiers' heads, so that it doesn't feel exactly like it does, in that your own bullets barely do any damage.

Treyarch has borrowed some zombies from the Zombies mode, too. Here, they fight side-by-side with The Guild's guards. Why or how this happens, we'll never know.

On top of this, it's once again super clear how outdated the IW9 engine really is at this point. It's almost bizarre that Infinity Ward, Raven, and Treyarch are still working with a game engine that's optimised for the PlayStation 4, which is a 12-year-old console by today's standards. Everything from the poorly animated mouth movements when the characters talk to the game graphics themselves feels hopelessly stuck in "last gen," and compared to Battlefield 6, among others, Call of Duty has probably never felt more outdated. Just one thing, such as the fact that they've thrown in loads of arbitrary boss battles where we have to shoot the "seeds" of a carnivorous plant the size of a skyscraper, or throw 200-metre-long, light purple machetes at a gangster ghost, really says everything you need to know about this sad single-player experience.

Massive machetes fall from the sky and Mason has to shoot special soldiers made of burning lava. Call of Duty has truly never been worse.

With seemingly endless resources, tons and tons of talent and, above all, experience, Call of Duty should naturally offer action experiences beyond anything else on the market today. We should have extremely stylish graphics, revolutionary 3D sound, complete destruction, well-written, believable characters, super-smart enemies, and everything in between, but instead we get none of that today. We get cheap, stupid, ugly solutions, useless stories, hopeless characters, and reused elements stolen from a free game that is several years old. Call of Duty has never been worse than this, and unless Infinity Ward does something drastic, I find it very difficult to believe that it will work for much longer.