Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 confirms November launch and co-op campaign

Rumours about the final story mission and

release date definitely spoiled some of the surprises Raven, Treyarch and crew were preparing to reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live, but it's nice to get some additional details.

The first gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 doesn't just confirm the story will have some serious horror stuff. It also unveils that we'll be able to play through the campaign alone or with up to three friends. This means a global progression system has been implemented across the entire game, so everything you do in single-player, multiplayer and Zombies will give you experience points, new weapons, attachments and more.

They've also shared some information about the final part of the campaign, as we're told the entire world of Avalon will open up and allow us to freely explore while taking on challenging assignments.

Tonight's reveal focused on the campaign, but at least we know multiplayer fans can look forward to sixteen 6v6 maps and two 20v20 maps at launch, an improved Omnimovement system (including wall jumping and a combat roll), a new mode called Skirmish and being able to upgrade scorestreaks, equipment and field upgrades. We'll learn a lot more about these, Zombies and Dead Ops Arcade at Call of Duty: NEXT on the 30th of September. Nice timing, as the game's first beta will start on the 2nd of October.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series the 14th of November, and will as always be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from the get-go.

