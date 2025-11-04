Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and several day one additions coming to Game Pass very soon
Even though Treyarch's shooter undoubtedly is the main draw, we firmly believe there is something for everyone here.
One of the big changes with Microsoft's Game Pass price hike last month was that Call of Duty games won't be included in the standard Premium subscription anymore (before, Microsoft games were added within a year of release). But with Ultimate, Call of Duty is still included like before, and as we get closer to the launch, Black Ops 7 is obviously the big draw for the first half of November.
However, there are more great titles coming to the service, including a number of Day One additions. Xbox Wire has now revealed the full list, and the following will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available on Xbox Premium) in the coming days:
As usual, there is also extra content included as perks that can be downloaded for free, and the first half of November offers things like Epic Seraph's Bow Neith Skin for Smite 2 and Unlock Heroes and More for Superball, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
The following titles will be removed from the service on November 15, but as usual, you can get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any: