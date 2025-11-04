Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and several day one additions coming to Game Pass very soon

HQ

One of the big changes with Microsoft's Game Pass price hike last month was that Call of Duty games won't be included in the standard Premium subscription anymore (before, Microsoft games were added within a year of release). But with Ultimate, Call of Duty is still included like before, and as we get closer to the launch, Black Ops 7 is obviously the big draw for the first half of November.

However, there are more great titles coming to the service, including a number of Day One additions. Xbox Wire has now revealed the full list, and the following will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available on Xbox Premium) in the coming days:



Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 5*



Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 5**



Egging On (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 6*



Whiskerwood (PC) - November 6*



Voidtrain (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 7



Great God Grove (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 11



Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 11



Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 11*



Relic Hunters Legend (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 12



Winter Burrow (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 12*



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 14*



As usual, there is also extra content included as perks that can be downloaded for free, and the first half of November offers things like Epic Seraph's Bow Neith Skin for Smite 2 and Unlock Heroes and More for Superball, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

The following titles will be removed from the service on November 15, but as usual, you can get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any: