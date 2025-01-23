Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's second season is going to be huge for Multiplayer and Zombies fans

HQ

Recently, we reported on the 115 Day news that revealed the next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map would launch as soon as Season 2 did, meaning it would be less than 60 days between two brand-new Zombies maps made their arrival in the shooter title. Now, Treyarch has revealed the full roadmap for Season 2, meaning we know the extent of what the new Zombies additions look like and also the wider Multiplayer and Warzone changes too.

Sticking with Zombies first, The Tomb map will bring back the Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon from the Origins map and will be supported with the Death Perception Perk, the new War Machine Support streak, additional Augments, and new Gobblegums. The map will, as expected, launch its big main Easter egg on January 28 too, and there will be an in-season Directed Mode to help fans crack it, if needs be.

As per Multiplayer, a lot is planned. There will be five maps added over the season, with these being Bounty, Dealership, Lifeline, Bullet, and Grind. Overdrive and Gun Game make up the new game modes, while Slipstream will be the latest Perk, with War Machine also being the next Support streak. We can expect new camos to unlock, and also the Hunter's Instinct Perk and Flyswatter Wildcard to drop in-season.

Looking at Warzone, it's a less exciting season as we're promised changes to weapons, movement, default Perks, and more, as well as the inclusion of the Reactive Armor and Low Profile Perks, and fresh Ranked rewards.

For the entirety of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone 2.0, four new weapons will be coming, including the PPSH-41, Cypher 091, Feng 82, and the TR2. There will be a few new attachments for existing weapons, more Operators, and a few limited-time events, one themed after The Terminator and another known as Shadow Hunt.

