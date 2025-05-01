Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 3 Reloaded arrives today

HQ

It's time for the refreshed third season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to arrive. Season 3 Reloaded debuts today, and in this update we can expect a whole array of new changes to and content to drop in the shooter and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as well.

For Multiplayer, this includes the new maps of Haven and Signal, all while a new limited-time mode debuts too asking players to embrace the blaze of glory (it's a marijuana-themed activity), with a new perk debuting on top.

As for Zombies, the big change is that the Directed mode for Shattered Veil is now here, enabling fans to more easily conquer the Easter egg that leads to the Z-Rex. There's a new limited-time mode planned here that's about gathering Zombie Snacks, and on top we can expect the Frost Blast Field Upgrade to be present too to add further ways to slay the undead. The Ray-Gun Mark II is now also available in the Mystery Box on all maps.

Looking at Warzone, the Train Station has opened its doors in Verdansk once more, with the map now also featuring a ranked playlist for the first time ever. We can also expect some limited-time events here too, with one with a weed-theme like Multiplayer.

There are also a handful of new weapons attachments to earn, and several new cosmetics bundles to acquire as well, each of which you can read more about here.