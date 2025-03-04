Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 3 has been delayed

HQ

Later this month, we were expecting to be able to hop into the third season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The second season was supposed to come to an end in the next few weeks, but that will no longer be the case as Season 3 has been delayed slightly.

We're not talking about a major delay at all, as the season has simply been pushed to early April, on April 3 to be exact. The reason for this is that Treyarch wants to take more time to prepare for the delivery of what is being described as a "big moment" for both games.

As for what we're expecting to land in this coming season, on top of the typical array of cosmetics, Operators, weapons, maps, perks, and the likes, the next Zombies map is thought to be coming, with this taking us back to Liberty Falls to explore Richtofen's mansion, the one featured in the cinematic trailer.

Are you excited for Black Ops 6's third season?