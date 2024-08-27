Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer looks absolutely crazy

HQ

Call of Duty has fallen into a bit of a trap as of late with recycling beloved former multiplayer maps, to the point where even though new games continue to be pumped out, the maps feel hugely familiar. It looks like the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will attempt to break this trend by offering up a multiplayer that both looks crazy and wild and also based on a collection of actually all-new maps.

As was confirmed in the new multiplayer trailer for the game, we're told that the game will include 16 maps that are promised to be actually all-new, on top of putting the new Omnimovement system to full effect to deliver some bizarre and hectic action that even enables players to leap and dive out of water bodies like a dolphin.

This will be supported by a classic prestige system, and a few returning weapons and killstreaks that fans have come to love, such as RC-XD cars and throwable tomahawks. Needless to say, if you had any doubt that this year's CoD would be a boring one, this trailer seems to counter that, as you can see in the trailer below.

Also, don't forget to tune into Call of Duty Next this evening when a lot of the upcoming title will be on full display and explained in greater depth.