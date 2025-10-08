Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Halloween season brings Predator, Chucky, and Jason Vorhees

HQ

Every October, in time for the spooky season, Activision debuts a Halloween-themed Call of Duty season that brings new goodies for the title of the year and Warzone too. For the Black Ops 6 era, The Haunting is returning and will feature a slate of exciting goodies but also a bunch of horror icons, who are debuting as cosmetic options.

As the cosmetics are likely the thing that catches your eye here, as part of The Haunting you can snag bundles that bring Jason Vorhees from Friday the 13th to the game, the Predator from Predator: Badlands, and even an event pass that revolves around Chucky. There are also some other goodies like a chainsaw that you can earn as a usable melee weapon.

Beyond this, The Haunting adds a few themed-maps like Boo-Town (Nuketown), Verdansk Night, and Rebirth Island Night to regular multiplayer and Warzone, respectively. There's three regular Multiplayer maps being introduced in Gravity, Rig, and Mothball, and there are a couple of limited-time-modes to fit the theme as well, one based on Jason and another on Chucky.

You can get a good taste of The Haunting's offering in the roadmap and the trailer below, with the event arriving in-game today to mark Season 6's launch.