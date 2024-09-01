Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta is already running into some issues

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta is off to a rocky start in multiple regards, despite only having been around for a day.

The first issue, which to be fair is what betas exist to solve, is the game's balancing being less than superb, and the second, more concerning issue is that a day into the launch window the game is already riddled with cheaters.

Cheaters have always been an issue in the CoD franchise, but for them to bypass the new game and its RICOCHET anti-cheat software already does not bode too well, and serves to minimise the useful results of the beta test for Raven and Treyarch.

Previously the developers have taken drastic responses to cheating and hacking, such as when over 65,000 accounts were banned from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It's unclear what the plan is this time, however, and if any resolution will be reached before the beta is finished.

On a lighter, but perhaps more frustrating note, let's check in with players to see how they're finding the Black Ops 6 experience.

What's that? Something about a Jackal?

Oh, you too?

Yes, it seems that the word on everyone's lips is Jackal, and not for good reason - players are already calling for nerfs on the submachine gun the Jackal PDW, with reports from fans that it is unavoidable in lobbies.

Supposedly, the Jackal PDW has pretty low recoil, but where it's truly absurd is its range, which is reportedly comparable to a marksman rifle, if not actually better than some marksman rifles like the SWAT 556 (yikes).

Last but not least, something joked about often but not yet the focus of sincere complaining - omni movement, which players are seeming to find equal parts fun and absurd. Obviously, the aim here is to inject every cell of the multiplayer experience with dynamism, but it seems fans are finding it more akin to a headless chicken simulator (thanks, GameRant).

Stay tuned to Gamereactor as we bring you all the latest, and let us know if you're enjoying Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta.