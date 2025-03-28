Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies next map brings back Double Tap, Ray-Gun Mk. 2, and the Wunderwaffe

HQ

It's almost time for the delayed third season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to make its arrival, a season that for many includes the big return of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. For Zombies players, the big content drop will revolve around a new map, the rumoured return to Liberty Falls to explore Dr. Richtofen's nearby mansion. This map is known as Shattered Veil and it's debuting in the game at Season 3's launch on April 2.

This map offers plenty of tight and cramped corridors to explore, but also a bunch of tools and weapons to overcome the undead horde. Not only will this map see the return of two Wonder Weapons (Ray-Gun Mk. 2 and the Wunderwaffe), it will also see the re-inclusion of the Perk Double-Tap, to give your weapons an extra kick.

There will be a new Easter egg main quest to follow that further unpacks the continuing storyline, and seemingly even lets players meet S.A.M. in the flesh. You can snippets of this in the Shattered Veil trailer below, which also offers new and challenging zombie variants to defeat.