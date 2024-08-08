Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay confirms exciting changes

HQ

We got a cinematic trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode on Tuesday, but I'm the kind of guy that thinks gameplay is king.

Then it's a pleasure to share the first gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies. It sure looks like the mode is, to some extent, going back to its root. That's not to say there aren't some interesting changes. Only 22 seconds go by before it's confirmed that the omnimovement system has been implemented, making it possible to jump, slide and more in every direction. One thing not shown, but Treyarch reveals in a blog post, is that it'll also be possible for solo players to save their progress and continue later.

We're also shown how it's possible to turn ourselves into a Mangler thanks to the new support item called Injection, the new and improved Pack-a-Punch machines, some nasty enemy types and so much more the developers will talk more about at Call of Duty Next on the 28th of August.