Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't see a new Xbox Game Pass tier added

HQ

After months of speculations and rumours, Microsoft decided to set things straight regarding the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and whether it will be included with Game Pass or not, and had positive news to share. Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be included with Game Pass.

But... that didn't stop the speculations as some people thought this might lead to Xbox creating another tier for Game Pass, which would be required to play this year's Call of Duty. Eurogamer contacted Microsoft to get a clarification, where a spokesperson said:

"Upon launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable on Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members."

And that statement should be hard to misinterpret. There could still be a price increase or something like that, but if you're a Game Pass subscriber, with Core being the only exception, you'll be able to play Black Ops 6 from day one when it releases this fall.