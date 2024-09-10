Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't have campaign early access

HQ

In recent years, some games have adopted a new tactic to get you to pre-order and spend more money on a more expensive edition, and that's by granting early access. Last year, Call of Duty players could jump into the campaign early if they wished, but that won't be happening with the latest game.

In a statement from Activision provided to Charlie Intel, the publisher confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and all of its game modes will release on the same day: the 25th of October. That means we shouldn't see any major campaign spoilers early, unless there's a big leak. The statement can be found below.

"The team is fully focused on October 25th. We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies. This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment October 25th. As such, there is no Early Access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch."

What do you think of this decision?