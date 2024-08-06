Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will show Zombies gameplay on Thursday

HQ

Treyarch is many players' favourite Call of Duty developer, and one of the things that truly made the average gamer remember its name was that the studio introduced the franchise's beloved Zombies mode. The studio is well-aware of this, which is probably one of the reasons why they've been saving information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's cooperative-focus horde mode for last. Now it's time to spill the beans - or blood - though.

Today's cinematic trailer reiterates that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode will continue the Dark Aether story on Terminus Island and the West Virginian town of Liberty Falls. This also means we'll get to play as some familiar characters, and hearing a certain song play will definitely bring back some memories for long-time Zombies fans. We'll learn a lot about how this year's version will bring back some classic mechanics and changes others when the first gameplay trailer drops on Thursday.