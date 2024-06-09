Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on all platforms on 25 October

HQ

The wait is over. We've had to wait nearly four years to bring back covert operations to Call of Duty. CoD: Black Ops 6, developed by Treyarch in partnership with Raven Software will be available worldwide on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (Battle.net, Microsoft Store and Steam).

There are also special bonuses for pre-ordering the game, starting now. The Open Beta will be free on all platforms, but those with pre-orders will gain Early Access to it. For the PC version, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will offer a fully optimised experience developed by Beenox for Blizzard Entertaiment's online gaming service, Battle.net, as well as the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on day one of launch for subscribers to select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console). Active subscribers have access to the Digital Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox) or PC Standard Edition (Microsoft Store) of Black Ops 6 - including the Woods Operator Pack and Open Beta Early Access preorder benefits - with the full game available at launch on October 25.