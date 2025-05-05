Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to introduce Seth Rogen

HQ

Activision has revealed the Season 3 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which sees Seth Rogen join the game's ever-expanding roster of skins, alongside Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob characters.

Rogen's introduction is hardly the first celebrity appearance we've seen in Call of Duty. Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and more have made their way into the game, and it seems unlikely that Call of Duty is going to stop adding in celebrity skins.

They do draw criticism from some fans, who believe that adding wacky characters tarnishes the legacy of Call of Duty, but there is also a good portion of the player base who enjoy the inclusion of these skins, so they can have a bit more fun playing as their favourite celebrity.