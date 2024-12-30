Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes graphics to new heights with PS5 Pro enhancements

HQ

After months of success across various platforms, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues to impress, particularly on the PS5 Pro. While it's been a hit on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Game Pass, the Pro version is truly pushing the limits with exclusive enhancements. According to a review from Digital Foundry, the technical improvements are undeniable (as they put it, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's PS5 Pro upgrades are more substantial than you may think").

The PS5 Pro version benefits from PlayStation's Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which not only boosts the game to a target 4K resolution but also sharpens the overall visual fidelity. While there are some minor visual artifacts in dark scenes, a patch is expected to resolve the issue. The real highlight here is the smoother gameplay experience, with better shadow resolutions, enhanced global illumination, and improved screen reflections, all working together to create a more immersive experience.

One of the standout features on the PS5 Pro is the anti-lag VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which improves latency and elevates frame rates, ensuring smoother gameplay, especially for those with 120Hz displays. If you're all about performance, the 120Hz mode offers up to 35% more frames per second, albeit with fewer graphic upgrades. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PS5 Pro truly sets a new benchmark—will other studios follow suit?

What do you think of these visual upgrades on PS5 Pro?