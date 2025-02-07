Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rumoured to get three more Zombies maps

HQ

Considering we had two Zombies maps being added within around six weeks of one another for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with those being December's Citadelle des Morts and January's The Tomb, you might be wondering if this is the mad cadence that Treyach will be looking to keep up. Seemingly it won't, as the notorious Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope has taken to X to share some information about the future of BOPS 6's Zombies mode.

In a post, we're informed that the game will have three more round-based maps, and that there will be an upcoming season that doesn't bring a new Zombies map at all. BOPS 6 will conclude its content cycle with a total of seven Zombies maps, but the exciting news is that these maps could be carried forward to the 2025 Call of Duty game.

While there has been no confirmation from Treyarch on this matter, this would reflect the usual amount of Zombies content we tend to see in an annual Call of Duty game from the developer. The question now shifts to what these three other maps will be and when they will arrive. It is thought by the community, considering the ending of The Tomb map, that the next will take us back to Liberty Falls to experience the Mansion that is nearby and where we find Dr. Richtofen in the cinematic trailer for the mode, which you can see below.

What are your thoughts on Black Ops 6's Zombies mode?