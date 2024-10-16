Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveals PC requirements

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches later this month, and ahead of that day we've got official confirmation on the PC specifications you'll need if you want to play the game with a mouse and keyboard. While you may presume a lot of people primarily play on console, there's still a large PC audience out there who love to get stuck into the yearly Call of Duty.

If you're one of those PC CoD gamers, you can find the specs you'll need in the image below. As expected, to run the game at minimum is no major task. You'll need an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 as your CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580 as your GPU.

The main thing to take note of here is that you'll need 102GB of SSD storage in order to play the game. As expected, Call of Duty is going to take up a whopping amount of space, and as any Call of Duty player will know, updates will require similar amounts of space, too.

What platform do you play CoD on?