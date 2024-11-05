Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now has better multiplayer spawn points

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been a runaway success, setting several different heavyweight records for the series since its release almost two weeks ago. And the fans seem happy, although there have been many complaints about the spawn points.

Now, a new patch has been released for Black Ops 6, and the spawn points are one thing that have been overhauled. The developers themselves admit the problem in a delightfully self-deprecating comment in the otherwise often so dry patch notes, writing:

"Addressed an issue where players were spawned in when joining a session in progress instead of spectating before selecting a Loadout. Yes, we saw ourselves in a Killcam before selecting a Loadout too."

