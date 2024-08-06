Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 leaks have found their way online

HQ

We're just a couple of months out from the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but it seems that some have got their hands on an early build of the game, and are showcasing it online.

While some of these leaks are fake and looking to farm engagement, it seems that others prove more legitimate and showcase some of the game's new features, such as omni-directional movement. We have included a couple of examples below, but don't be surprised if by the time you're reading this Activision have swept them from the internet.

If you're waiting until something official comes your way, then good on you, and you can expect a big showcase from Activision during the Call of Duty NEXT showcase towards the end of this month, where we'll get our first proper look at multiplayer.



