Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the best-selling game of 2024 in the U.S.

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is back at the top. The game not only dominated December 2024, but it also clinched the title of the best-selling game of the entire year in the U.S., breaking sales records for the legendary Activision series. After a few years of competition from titles like GTA V and Hogwarts Legacy, Black Ops 6 has reclaimed its crown, proving once again that the Call of Duty franchise is still a force to be reckoned with. According to data from Circana and industry analyst Matt Piscatella, the game secured first place in both the monthly and annual rankings, with EA Sports College Football 25 coming in second for December and the year. While hardware sales were down in 2024, PlayStation 5 reigned as the top-selling console, followed by Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. This marks the 16th time Call of Duty has topped the annual sales chart, with a few notable exceptions. With 2025 on the horizon, gamers are now eagerly awaiting the future of the industry. Will GTA 6 have what it takes to dethrone Call of Duty once again? What do you think?

Will Call of Duty continue its reign in 2025?