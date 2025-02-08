Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is losing players at a rapid pace

HQ

The latest Call of Duty has faced strong headwinds since its launch in October last year, and according to fresh data, the trend of players leaving hasn't slowed down. On the contrary, more players than ever are now abandoning Black Ops 6 in favor of other games within the genre. The primary reasons cited are the technical issues and bugs that have plagued the game, but criticism has also been directed at the lack of new content and updates.

This has now resulted in a full-blown snowball effect, with the number of concurrent players dropping rapidly—from 160,000 to around 87,000, according to Steam Charts. A loss of nearly 47% since October, and this mass exodus is something Treyarch and Raven are working hard to curb. Whether they will succeed remains to be seen.

