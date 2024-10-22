English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a dynamic theme for Xbox Series S/X

What better way to ring in the next era of Call of Duty than with a theme to replace your existing one?

HQ

Ahead of major first-party (and in some cases third-party) releases, Microsoft often adds so-called Dynamic Backgrounds to Xbox Series S/X with themes from the games in question.

Few titles are bigger, of course, than the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which releases this Friday, and consequently it too has received the Dynamic Background treatment, and a theme is now available to use for the Xbox Series S/X.

The Verge editor Tom Warren shows us via Threads what this theme looks like, and you can check it out below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

