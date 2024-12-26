Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 faces a sharp decline in active players

HQ

According to SteamDB, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been experiencing a significant drop in active players on PC since its November release, with player numbers steadily declining in recent weeks (-38.9%: -122,724 players). Despite a strong launch, the game seems to be losing traction, possibly due to the Ricochet anti-cheat system and other factors that may be turning players away.

Other reasons players have been complaining lately:



While still available on Xbox Game Pass, the game's performance on other platforms remains uncertain. It remains to be seen if this downturn is temporary or a sign of deeper issues.

Do you think Black Ops 6 can recover, or has it already peaked? What's your take on its current player numbers?