Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 engine has no official name

One of the things we appreciate most every time we see a new Call of Duty game is the incredible visuals and the way the physics of the elements, weapons, outfits and even bullet casings work. And although many believe that it is some modified version of a known engine, the truth is that the engine is proprietary to the studios that work with the Call of Duty series (Treyarch, Raven Software, Infinity Ward, etc.) and does not have an official name.

According to what the developers told us while we were testing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it is a shared technology between those studios that was created years ago. More details on this and other systems globally and how they are implemented in Warzone will be announced at a future Call of Duty Next event.

They have also confirmed that the launcher will be updated, as well as the game client, which will be optimised with a launch update.