Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta Starting August 30 on Game Pass

The stakes for Microsoft and Xbox in the coming weeks are more than clear: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to PC and consoles on 25 October, but long before that Game Pass subscribers will have an exclusive opportunity to play an early access open beta.

And we know this because Xbox has revealed the games that will be joining Game Pass in the next two weeks, and Treyarch's title is in it: the Early Access open beta will begin on 30 August, as we said, and you can also earn in-game rewards playable in the Beta and in Black Ops 6 once the full game launches on day one with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

In addition, a number of other notable titles will also be joining the service, which are as follows:



Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - August 22



Core Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - August 27



Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 3 (Day One)



As always, Ultimate subscribers will have access to more Perks and content exclusive to their subscription level. And we'll also have to start saying goodbye to the games that will be leaving Game Pass on 31 August: