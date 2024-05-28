Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed to launch on Game Pass

HQ

It's been years since Microsoft started releasing Xbox Game Studios titles straight on to Game Pass, so many believed that this would include Activision Blizzard King games when the massive deal was approved last year. Then rumours about that not being the case for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 started making the rounds for a while, before others claimed it would. Now we know what's real.

Microsoft confirms that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will indeed launch straight on to Game Pass at a yet to be specified date this fall. We've also received a live-action trailer to celebrate the occasion. Those of you wanting to see a lot of gameplay can look forward to the 9th of June.