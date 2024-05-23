Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed to be the secret Xbox Games Showcase game

HQ

Activision might be a part of Xbox Game Studios now, but that doesn't mean the company will change its marketing strategy for Call of Duty. The company has been teasing this year's Call of Duty for a while now, and took it to another level yesterday. It didn't take players around the world long to get quite a bit of information out of these cryptic messages and images, so now it's official.

Treyarch and Activision confirms that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is 2024's CoD, and with that also acknowledges that it'll be the "secret" game that gets its own stream after the Xbox Games Showcase on the 9th of June.

We're not told anything else, but extremely credible rumours claim that it'll take us to the Gulf War. Expect to learn a lot in less than three weeks.