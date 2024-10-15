Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, a double dose of StarCraft, and South Park are coming to Game Pass very soon

HQ

It's been a great autumn so far for Game Pass subscribers, and in the last few weeks alone we've been spoiled with titles like Sifu, Legend of Mana, Age of Mythology: Retold, and the insanely cosy co-op title All You Need Is Help.

Obviously, Microsoft wants the rest of the autumn to be just as exciting, and so has unveiled what we'll be getting over the next three weeks - with perhaps the biggest Day One premiere ever to hit the subscription service (games with an * won't make it to Game Pass Standard on this day though):



South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 16



Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 17



MechWarrior 5: Clans (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - October 17 *



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 25 *



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cloud) - October 25 *



Call of Duty: Warzone (Cloud) - October 25 *



Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 29



Dead Island 2 (PC) - October 31



Starcraft: Remastered (PC) - November 5



Starcraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) - November 5



As per usual, there are also various perks added for Game Pass users, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire, but among the highlights we find extra goodies for Monster Hunter Now and Throne & Liberty.

But it's not all fun and games, because there are also four titles that will be removed on October 31. Make sure to play them before then, and if you want to keep any, there's up to 20% discount to enjoy until then.