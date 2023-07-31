Call of Duty bans 14,000 hackers in one day

HQ

Call of Duty announces that it has removed over 14,000 accounts found to be hacking and cheating in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.

Cheating is rife in a lot of competitive online games, but considering Call of Duty's large player base, it is often found in its lobbies. Map hacking, aim hacking, and more can be found if you're unlucky enough to play with a cheater, but Activision has been trying to crack down on cheating for a while now.

With its new cheating detection, cheat developers at the source can be found more easily, which has led to the impressive figure of 14,000 hackers being removed over a 24-hour period.

Do you play against many cheaters in your Call of Duty lobbies?