Call of Duty and Doom to crossover in Season 6 of Black Ops 7 and Warzone

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While Activision has promised Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will scale back on the wacky and crazy crossovers and keep the upcoming title more focussed and with a mil-sim appearance, the current Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone are still fair game for all manner of bizarre collaborations.

To this end, soon Season 6 of Black Ops 7 and Warzone will arrive, with the launch date locked in for September 17. When this day comes, a slate of new content will start arriving in the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone experiences, much of which has a spooky season theme to ensure the game is ready to celebrate its final Halloween (even if Modern Warfare 4 will launch before the most frightening day of the year...).

One part of annual The Haunting chapter for the game will see arguably id Software's most famous action series crossing over into the Call of Duty universe, as Doom is landing in each project in the form of cosmetic items and goodies.

The crossover will be part of the Doom Event Pass, which will offer both a free and a premium track to complete to earn items. Many of the items will be the usual stickers, sprays, loading screens, and such, but there will also be Doom Operators and even Blueprints for Doom-inspired weapons, namely for the AN-94, M10, Siren, and even the introduction of a special weapon dubbed the Roc 20mm.

The Katana sword will also get a Blueprint to make it resemble the Crucible sword wielded by the Doom Slayer, and speaking about that protagonist, both he and the Doom Guy will arrive as Operators for JSOC, while Wei Lin gets a Researcher skin too.

Check out the full contents of each track below ahead of the Doom crossover landing in the coming Season 6.

Free Track:



"Researcher" Operator Skin for Wei Lin (JSOC)



"Soul Harvest" Spray



1-Hour Double Weapon XP Token



"Daisy" Sticker



"Demon Slaughter" Loading Screen



"Praetor Helm" Emblem



"Doom 1993" Large Decal



"Scientist" Operator Skin for Falkner (Guild)



"Mini Slayer" Weapon Charm



Roc 20mm Special Weapon



Premium Track:



"Doom Slayer" New Operator (JSOC)



"Slayer's Arrival" Animated Calling Card



"Rend" AN-94 Assault Rifle Blueprint



"Shieldsaw Revs" Emote



"Tear" M10 Breacher Shotgun Blueprint



"Evisceration" Finishing Move



"BFG" Siren Special Weapon Blueprint



"Crucible" Katana Melee Weapon Blueprint



"Doom Count" Gun Screen



"Doom Guy" Operator Skin for Doom Slayer (JSOC)

