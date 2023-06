HQ

Time flies, so we're already in the last Wednesday of June. This means it's time for Sony to reveal what the PlayStation Plus Essential games for July will be, and the line-up is definitely both great and diverse.

The three games that will become "free" with PS Plus Essential starting the 4th of July are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling: Extinction is Forever. Don't forget to redeem NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi before then.