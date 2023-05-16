Call of Duty 4's Shipment was an accidental addition

HQ

Every Call of Duty seems to offer its own take on the multiplayer map Shipment these days, as fans flock to it for chaotic and wild action. But, the map wasn't ever meant to actually debut, as has been revealed by Call of Duty multiplayer design director Geoff Smith in an interview with Dexerto.

Speaking about the map, Smith stated: "There's little happy experiments. Things that worked out, things that didn't work out for whatever reason. I think the bane of my existence is Shipment."

He continues to add that the map was meant to be a "split-screen map, back when that was a thing" and that it made its way into Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare as part of the playlist script, and by the time the development team noticed it was too late and they couldn't pull the game.

"Our MP lead at the time, when we went live, forgot to [pull] it out and there was no going back. That was truly an accident."

While CoD fans either love or hate Shipment, we can all agree that CoD's history would not be the same without the tiny map.