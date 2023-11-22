Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War

It's been over a year since leaks made it seem like 2024's Call of Duty game will take us to the Gulf War. This was basically confirmed last summer when actor Luke Charles Stafford had to delete a Facebook post after revealing he had been chosen as the model for a character called Ratcliffe in Treyarch upcoming game. That's one of the reasons why today's report shouldn't be surprising for those of you paying close attention to CoD rumours.

The usually very reliable Jez Corden over at Windows Central claims Call of Duty 2024 will indeed be a new Black Ops game that take us to the early 90s and the Gulf War. He therefore thinks that Treyarch will follow its new naming convention by simply calling the game Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War after titling its previous game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson corroborates this.

Being set during the Gulf War means that Treyarch might continue the story where it left off in Black Ops Cold War, as the armed conflict between Iraq and the coalition led by the United States lasted from 1990 to early 1991. Corden stating that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will be focused on the CIA makes this seem even more likely.

And for those of you fearing that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will be a rushed game like this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: remember that Treyarch's game was delayed to 2024 from 2023, which means the studio and its partners have been working on it for four years when it releases next fall.