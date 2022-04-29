Cookies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty 2022 is officially Modern Warfare II and we have the logo

Expect a more comprehensive announcement soon.

While it has been known for a few months that Infinity Ward is doing Call of Duty this year, and that it will be a sequel to Modern Warfare from 2019, it never actually got a confirmed title. Until now.

The official Twitter account for the series has now revealed that this year's installation in the long running series will be - drumroll - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. While this is pretty much in line with what most people hoped for, it's still nice to get an confirmation. We also got the logo from the game, which you can check out below.

What is your favourite Call of Duty time period? Historic warfare, current or future?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

