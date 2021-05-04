Call of Duty 2021 is indeed being made by Sledgehammer

Infinity Ward was the lead studio on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Raven teamed up with Treyarch on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so it wasn't exactly shocking when rumours started to claim Sledgehammer is giving us this year's Call of Duty a few months ago. Now we have our confirmation.

Activision did as expected confirm that Sledgehammer Games, who previously was the lead on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII, is indeed heading the yet to be unveiled Call of Duty set to arrive this Fall.

That's basically the only noteworthy thing we're told, as the company isn't ready to announce the game's setting yet. The only other details we get is traditional PR like that it's being built for the new consoles and PC, it'll include both a campaign, multiplayer and co-operative mode, and will be integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone in some way. Time will tell if we have to wait until August again for a full reveal or if the upcoming Battlefield unveiling will push if forward.