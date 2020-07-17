Call of Duty 2020 reveal imminent after Microsoft Store listing?

Last month, a new entry for something called The Red Door popped up in the PlayStation Store database. There's nothing especially exciting about that except for the fact that its Content ID ended with COD2020INTALPHA1 and that rumours have for a long time suggested that this year's Call of Duty is codenamed "Red Door". That's why it's worth taking note of today's mishap on the Microsoft Store.

Not only has The Red Door been listed on the Microsoft Store, but it also has mysterious art of a red keyhole with a maze on the other side. Top that with the fact that Activision is listed as the publisher of this 81.65 GB shooter, and it seems like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is ready for its imminent reveal. The Black Ops series is even known for its mysteries and riddles, so the listing's description could well be the icing on the cake.

"There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?"

We'll just have to wait and see if something changes in Call of Duty: Warzone as well, as the free-to-play shooter has already been teasing the upcoming reveal for a long time, so it might be worth taking a closer look at those bunkers in the coming days, too.