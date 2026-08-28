California introduces new tire requirements to save money and reduce emissions

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California has now become the first state in the U.S. to introduce replacement tire efficiency standards, reports Grist. The idea is to make it easier for consumers to choose tires with lower rolling resistance, thereby saving money on gasoline, diesel, and electricity.

The worst-performing tires will no longer be allowed to be sold starting in 2029, and the requirements will be raised incrementally through 2033. In this way, drivers in California are estimated to save about one billion dollars per year on fuel, which in turn will reduce CO₂ emissions by about two million metric tons per year (equivalent to roughly 400,000 cars) - while electric cars will benefit from a longer range.