Caliber closed beta opens up for Europeans

1C Game Studios and Wargaming just got in touch to ask us to ask you if you're interested in signing up for the closed beta test for Caliber, the new third-person militaristic shooter that's currently working its way through beta.

According to the presser, the game has attracted more than 1 million sign-ups, with 53 million matches played thus far. Clearly they're looking to build on those numbers, and that's where you lot come in. If you're interested in taking part, simply head this way and sign up for duty.

If you want to know more about what this four-player third-person online shooter is all about, there's a trailer below for your convenience as well as the presentation that we filmed at Gamescom last year.

You watching Advertisements