Cal Kestis actor confirms work is ongoing for Star Wars Jedi 3

The actor behind Cal Kestis, Cameron Monaghan, has confirmed that there is a third game coming in the Star Wars Jedi series, and that work is ongoing for it right now.

According to VGC, Monaghan spilled the beans during a recent panel, where he said the following: "We're working on a third, and we're in the process of doing that right now. That's a big undertaking, and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully, when all things and said and done, we'll be able to go in and make something really cool."

Former director at Respawn Stig Asmussen did want the series to be a trilogy, and so this shouldn't come as a surprise that development is ongoing, but it's still good to know that the studio is cracking on to give us what could be a final chapter in the story sooner rather than later.

Asmussen did leave Respawn recently, but we've not yet been informed whether this will affect the development of the threequel or not. Are you excited to see Cal Kestis in another game?