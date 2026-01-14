Caitlyn joins 2XKO's roster alongside the debut of Season 1

HQ

2XKO fully launches next week, kicking off its first season on the 20th of January. We imagined that the game would be introducing a new character to its roster around this time as well, to boost its player count and create some more hype. An Arcane cast member is now kicking it with Vi, Warwick, and Jinx, as Caitlyn steps into the fray on the 20th of January.

As you might expect from her sniping style, Caitlyn looks to be primarily a zoner, meaning she loves to keep foes away with her rifle, bola, and enticing traps. She does have some tools for getting up close and personal, but after a few kicks and a dive she wants to send her opponent back across the field with a sniper shot.

Her specials see her absolutely blast an enemy with a concentrated shot, or summon a massive shield she can shoot through or use for juggling. Her ultimate, as you can probably expect, also uses her rifle, and will deal a lot of damage in a single shot. Check out Caitlyn's gameplay trailer and moveset below, where you'll also get a look at her Arcane skin.

